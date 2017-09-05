Philly Cop Dances Up a Storm at Made in America 2017: Watch

By Scott T. Sterling

While heavy rains fell on the first day of JAY-Z’s annual Made in America music festival over the weekend, that didn’t stop the tens of thousands of fans in attendance from having a blast.

That included local Philadelphia police officer, Roz Talley, who showed off some serious dance moves while on duty at the Labor Day weekend fest.

A video of Talley getting her dance on was tweeted out by the Philadelphia police department with the caption: “Was it the bright green jackets or Roz Talley’s electric dance moves that made Philly Police hard to miss at the Made in America festival yesterday?”

Made in America 2017 featured performances from JAY-Z, sister-in-law Solange, J. Cole, Cardi B, Run the Jewels, Marshmello, 21 Savage, Migos and more.