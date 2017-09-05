We Can Survive Returns To The Hollywood Bowl

By Sarah Carroll

Every October, 97.1 AMP Radio and music’s biggest stars take over the Hollywood Bowl to benefit women living with breast cancer.

Together, we’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Young Survival Coalition.

Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, and Sia are just a few of the artists who have graced the stage in the past. But what about this year?

Listen up this Friday at 5pm because we’ll be announcing our star-studded lineup and all the details you need to know about We Can Survive 5!

