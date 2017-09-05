Win Tickets To AMP Radio’s Knott’s Scary Farm Takeover

This week, we are giving away four packs of tickets to the AMP Radio Knott’s Scary Farm Takeover on September 21, 2017!

97.1 AMP Radio will be broadcasting live from opening night of Knott’s Scary Farm and we want you to celebrate with us.

Caller 9 at 877-971-HITS will score the four pack of tickets to our takeover. Listen during these hours to win…

Tuesday 1a, 3a, 5a, 7a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Wednesday 12a, 2a, 4a, 6a, 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Thursday 1a, 3a, 5a, 7a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Friday 12a, 2a, 4a, 6a, 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p

You can also ENTER TO WIN TICKETS here!