Katy Perry Shares Throwback Photo from ‘Wannabe’ Days

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry has been on top of the pop world since her breakthrough album One of the Boys in 2008—but she started at the bottom. The always good-humored “Roar” singer shared a throwback photo from her teenage years in the studio, toiling and tinkering on an album.

“13 year old me. Wannabe popstar,” Katy wrote. Her timeline places the photo somewhere around 1997—and the fashion speaks for itself. Perry rocked some low-rise jeans with a Dalmatian patterned belt, and her blonde hair was coiffed in a ‘do reminiscent of “The Rachel” from Friends. She accessorized the look with record studio earphones and a simple black timepiece—the effect is adorably gawky.

Katy was primed for a major fashion evolution in the coming decades: It’s hard to believe the photo was taken 20 years ago. See the throwback snap for yourself here: