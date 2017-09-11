Musicians Send Thoughts and Prayers to Florida in the Wake of Hurricane Irma

By Annie Reuter

Two weeks after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc throughout Texas, Floridians are experiencing devastation from of Hurricane Irma.

Originally predicted as a Category 5 storm, the storm has weakened to a Category 1, but it’s still leaving a wake of destruction caused by high winds, torrential rains and fallen trees, leaving more than 5.7 million people without power, reports CNN. In the Caribbean islands, Irma has caused at least 26 deaths.

Many artists in the music community shared their thoughts and prayers with those in Florida, including Katy Perry, John Mayer, Common and Barbra Streisand. Below are a few of the musicians wishing for the safety of all those in Florida.

Sending strength & love to so many people all over the world who are going through disastrous times right now, I pray rainbows come soon 😔 —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 10, 2017

#HurricaneIrma: Thank you to all the brave first responders + courageous citizens helping during #Irma. Stay strong… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

COMMON (@common) September 10, 2017

Sending love by the hour to everyone in Florida. Please keep safe and strong. 🙏🏼♥️ —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 09, 2017

Everyone already effected by #Irma I pray you are safe and everyone about to be hit in Florida you are in our constant prayers. Stay safe —

kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) September 10, 2017

PLEASE🙏🏼KEEP FLORIDA IN UR PRAYERS📿THERES STRENGTH IN NUMBERS‼️2GETHER WE HAVE POWER,LET FLORIDA DRIFT IN & OUT OF UR MIND IN POSITIVE WAY —

Cher (@cher) September 09, 2017

Florida, you're in my prayers. I played my last concert there. —

Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 10, 2017

Wow man... crazy... prayers for everyone in Florida right now... twitter.com/ry_bass/status… —

(@ChrisYoungMusic) September 11, 2017

I hope that everyone in my home state of Florida is staying safe & taking the necessary precautions! 🙏🏼 —

Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 10, 2017

Praying for Florida! Jesus help the people. —

RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) September 09, 2017