WE CAN SURVIVE LINEUP ANNOUNCED:

Alessia Cara | Harry Styles | Kesha | Khalid | Lorde | Macklemore | P!nk | Sam Hunt | Sam Smith

Win Tickets To The 5th Annual We Can Survive!

All week long, we’re giving away tickets to our 5th annual We Can Survive benefit concert BEFORE they go on sale to the general public!

This year’s lineup includes: P!NK, SAM SMITH, MACKLEMORE, KESHA, ALESSIA CARA, SAM HUNT, KHALID, LORDE and HARRY STYLES.

Michelle, Booker, and McCabe will be hooking up our lucky listeners with tickets, so make sure to tune in!

$2 from every ticket sold benefits YSC | Young Survival Coalition.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 AM, PT, through Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 PM, PT.

Click HERE for even more information about We Can Survive.

