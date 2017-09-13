All-Inclusive Italy Trip & Unlimited Pasta For $200

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

By: Crystal Zahler

We can’t believe it either, but it’s real! A Pasta Passport for just $200 includes unlimited pasta from Olive Garden for 8 weeks and also an all-inclusive trip for 2 to Italy!

Imagine next year from April 7th through 14th, an eight day/seven night trip for you and a guest to Italy that includes not only flight and hotel, but also ground transportation, meals, and daily activities!

Of course, there are only 50 of these incredibly priced Pasta Passports being sold tomorrow online at 2:00pm. 22,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes will be available for $100, so at least your chances at buying one of those is higher!

Whichever pass you’re planning to buy, just make sure you’re ready tomorrow, September 14th at 2:00pm Eastern Time on the Pasta Passes website. Last year’s Pasta Passes sold out in one second, so don’t snooze or you’ll lose!

