Demi Lovato Confirms ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Tracklist

By Hayden Wright

Demi Lovato has confirmed the tracklist for Tell Me You Love Me, her upcoming sixth studio album—and she did it with an assist from her fans on Twitter. Last night, Demi retweeted fans whose accounts predicted the titles and order of songs on the album, which debuts September 29.

It’s not clear where her followers got their intel, but Demi thanked them for being a part of the Tell Me You Love Me rollout:

“Special thanks to my Lovatics for helping me share the song titles,” she wrote.

Twitter compiled a concise story cataloging the fan engagement last night (Sept 12).

Also last night, Demi performed “With a Little Help From My Friends” alongside Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and CeCe Winans during the Hand in Hand telecast for hurricane relief. In total, the effort raised more than $14 million during the hour-long broadcast.

Take a look at the full Tell Me You Love Me track list here:

Sorry Not Sorry Tell Me You Love Me Sexy Dirty Love You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore Daddy Issues Ruin The Friendship Only Forever Lonely Cry Baby Games Concentrate Hitchhiker