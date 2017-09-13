Katy Perry Says Witness Tour is ‘Sexy, Intelligent and Fun’

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s no wonder Katy Perry had to postpone her Witness Tour last month. The upcoming escapade is shaping up to be one of the most extravagant pop spectacles of the year, and the singer is eager to see her fans immerse themselves in the experience.

“Witness: The Tour is The California Dreams Tour and the Prismatic World Tour matured, but we still dip in and out of moments of playfulness and light-heartedness,” Perry told Billboard. “I generally never take myself too seriously, but there are definitely some modern mature moments to this tour.”

While discussing the songs from the Witness album and how they’ll be represented onstage, Perry revealed that “Swish Swish” performances will be “an interactive game with the audience, which will be really fun.” She also said that she’ll be wearing “huge, angelic wings” during the song “Power.”

“Making eye contact, touching hands, and singing the songs with the audience is one of the most rewarding experiences for me,” she said. “I get to travel the world and see the different tastes and songs that people respond to, and really get out of the bubble that the studio can sometimes be. I love really getting out and meeting the people, whether it’s at a show or when I visit local Boys & Girls Clubs as part of my ticket giveaway initiative. It’s all about the connection and getting to know the listener better and being a witness for them.”

While she admits that she’s grateful to play all over the world, she singles out Brazilian fans as being the most passionate.

“They will sing outside of your hotel room through the night,” Perry explained. “There’s been many times I’ve been to Brazil and have woken up in the night hearing them sing songs from the record.”

Ultimately, the pop star said that the Witness tour is all about evolution.

“When I started out, a lot of my fans were 13 and now they’re in their early 20s, so almost 10 years later, it’s time for me to have an evolution,” she revealed. “It’s mature, but it’s still fun. It’s sexy and intelligent and fun at the same time. It’s not just one thing, and you never know what you’re going to get when you come to a show.”

The North American leg of Katy Perry’s Witness tour kick off on September 19 in Montreal, Quebec and wraps up on February 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Perry was forced to reschedule the first six dates of the tour due to production issues. See the full slate of shows below.

09/19 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

09/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/24 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/29, 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/08 – Newark @ Prudential Center

10/09 – Quebec City @ Videotron Centre

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10.16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/31, 11/01 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

01/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

01/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

02/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena