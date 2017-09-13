Where To Eat Before A L.A. Chargers Football Game

The Chargers will be calling Carson’s StubHub Center home for at least the next two years. It’s no secret that a day at the game can be costly, but there are ways to ease the pain, especially when it comes to food. If you’re looking to dine out before the game or grab some takeout for the ultimate tailgate, there are several terrific options close to the stadium that are sure to please any Chargers fan.





www.fiveguys.com 20700 S. Avalon Blvd.Carson, CA 90746(310) 515-7700 This Virginia-based chain has over 1000 locations across the United States and Canada. Thankfully, one is located not too far from the StubHub Center. Though Five Guys recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, it feels more like a ‘50s throwback, offering a vintage red-checkered interior classic menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. If you’re dining in, be sure to take advantage of the free peanuts.





darrowsneworleansgrill.com 21720 S. Avalon Blvd.Carson, CA 90746(424) 570-0531 You don’t have to wait for the Saints to come marching into town to get a taste of New Orleans in Carson. Darrow’s New Orleans Grill offers plenty of Cajun favorites without the use of pork or beef (though fish and fowl options are available). Hearty po’ boy sandwiches are an ideal to-go option while the “gator sweat” topped bayou salads are the way to go if you’re looking to keep things light. Don’t sleep on the excellent sides including vegetarian-friendly red beans and rice and collard greens, and be sure to leave room for dessert, especially the banana puddin’.





www.pieology.com 20700 S. Avalon Blvd.Carson, CA 90746(310) 515-1100 Freshly made pizza ready in under five minutes is the name of the game at this fast-growing chain. Nearly every aspect of the pie is customizable from the crust (there’s even a gluten free option), sauces, plentiful array of toppings, and Pieology’s signature “after bakes,” which allows for a final drizzle of sauce on your finished creation. If this all seems overwhelming, make sure to opt for one of the signature pies including the spicy Smokin’ Buffalo Chicken. This pizza deserves a spot in the tailgate hall of fame. If you’re looking to cut the carbs, salads are available too.



www.doghaus.com 21720 S. Avalon Blvd. Ste. 101Carson, CA 90745(424) 477-5877 Hailing from Pasadena (which offers its fair share of LA football history) this popular slinger of gourmet hot dogs, sausages, and burgers served in a grilled Kings Hawaiian roll has finally made its way to Carson. Options range from the classic corn dog (dipped in a root beer-based batter) to the gut-busting Pig Lebowski, a Polish kielbasa topped with fries, slaw, and BBQ sauce. The grilled angus burgers and plentiful vegetarian options ain’t too shabby either.





www.elburro.com 17401 Avalon Blvd. Ste. D1Los Angeles, CA 90746(310) 217-0007 This fast casual Mexican spot takes the familiar taco, burrito, rice bowl format to another level with an impressive variety of meat, seafood, and vegetables choices. Choose from standards such as carne asada and carnitas or veer off the beaten path with options like tinga de pollo, chicharron en salsa roja, and juicy carne en su jugo. If you’re having a hard time making a decision go with the tapias, essentially a mini-taco, and try a variety of fillings.





This Peruvian chicken specialist serves some of the city’s best rotisserie birds. This is the ideal spot for a group meal. Order up a fire-roasted whole chicken, featuring heavenly moist and juice meat with perfectly-spiced crispy skin, add a couple of sides (rice and beans are a good way to go) and you have yourself a feast. Don’t forget the aji sauce, that spicy creamy green goodness that’s almost as addictive as the chicken.

Article by David Klein.