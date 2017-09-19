Eminem, Pharrell Among Celebs Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Steve Aoki are among the music stars who’ve donated rare sneakers to help raise money for hurricane relief.

Detroit-based company StockX, described as “the world’s first online ‘stock market of things’ for high-demand consumer products,” has teamed up with Eminem for the initiative.

Starting today fans can make $10 donation(s) at Stockx.com/Hurricane-Relief, with The Marshall Mathers Foundation matching all donations up to $250,000.

There will be a total of 17 winners, one for every listed sneaker. Anyone can donate, but only residents of the United States who are 18 years or older are eligible to win a pair of sneaker.

“As we watched the tragic events unfold in Florida and Texas, we wanted to leverage our position as a leading marketplace for luxury consumer goods, to turn luxury items into true necessities,” said Josh Luber, CEO and Co-Founder of StockX in a press statement. “We’re also fortunate to have some famous friends – friends who immediately and unequivocally stepped up to help – and capped by Eminem’s generous decision to match, we are poised to raise a significant amount of money for hurricane relief.”

All proceeds raised from donations will directly benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund (GHCF) and Team Rubicon in support of hurricane response efforts.

Check out a few of the famous shoes that are up for grabs in the promo video below.