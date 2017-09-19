New Cuban Cafe Comes To DTLA

By: Crystal Zahler

Coffee lovers and foodies, your paradise awaits at the new Don Francisco’s Coffee Casa Cubana in DTLA!

Don Francisco coffee has been around for over 140 years, but now they have decided to open up a shop and Angelenos are the lucky ones to experience it.

All coffee is roasted in-house and the best part of the menu is their Cuban style coffee. A double shot of espresso over 2 tablespoons of sugar mixed up until there is plenty of froth on top is the cafe Cubano. Delicioso!

Also on the menu, cafe con leche, coffee with steamed milk, but they also the Havana coconut latte for our dairy intolerant friends!

To top it all off, they serve authentic Cuban dishes and everything is made in house, including the bread. From pastelitos de guayaba y queso, a.k.a. guava and cheese pastries to Cuban sandwiches and more, you’ll have plenty of options to pick from and enjoy!