DJ Snake Unveils New Single ‘A Different Way’

By Scott T. Sterling

EDM superstar DJ Snake has returned with a new single, and it comes with a touch of Ed Sheeran in the mix.

The song, “A Different Way,” features Lauv on vocals, and boasts a cadre of songwriters including Sheeran, who’s melodic touch is evident in the track.

DJ Snake announced and previewed “A Different Way” during his history-making performance atop the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, France, on Sept. 7. DJ Snake was the first performing artist afforded permission by the Centre Des Monuments Nationaux and the city of Paris to perform atop the monument.

Check out “A Different Way” below.