Sam Smith, JAY-Z and P!nk have been tapped for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

Hova will be the musical guest on Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling, Smith will perform on Oct. 7 with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot hosting, and P!nk will take the stage on Oct. 14 with Silicon Alley’s Kumail Nanjiani handling hosting duties.

