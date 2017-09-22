Listen to Demi Lovato’s ‘Sexy Dirty Love’

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato just dropped another track, “Sexy Dirty Love,” from her upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me. The disco meets EDM vibe is an energetic dance jam with infectious and sensual melodies.

“Sexy Dirty Love” is the third single from her upcoming release and follows “Sorry Not Sorry” plus “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore.” The full album is scheduled for release on September 29.

In “Sexy Dirty Love,” Lovato starts off singing about phone sexting, and by the chorus she’s moved on to lusty physical entanglements.

“Hittin’ me up late always be blowin’ up my phone/ I’m lying awake wonderin’ why I’m still alone/ Lord knows I am sinning, please forgive me for my lust/ Sending pictures back and forth/ Babe, I’m craving your touch,” she sings at the opening of the song.

And for the chorus, she’s laying herself bare: “You got me so high/ Pull me closer into you and watch our bodies intertwine/ I feel so alive/ You know what I’m thinking of/ Got me dreamin’ ’bout that sexy dirty love/ Sexy dirty love/ Sexy dirty love/ Sexy dirty love.”

The singer teased Twitter last week, saying, “If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”

The YouTube exclusive doc will follow the release of Tell Me You Love Me on Sept. 29.

Listen to “Sexy Dirty Love” below: