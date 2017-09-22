Mobile Bookstore Arriving In L.A.

By: Crystal Zahler

A mobile bookstore will be popping up around L.A. this fall!

Twenty Stories, a new concept of a van that doubles as a bookstore will be driving to different spots around L.A. with 20 pre-selected books for you to choose from!

Started by 2 Brooklyn natives who moved to Los Angeles, Alexa Trembly and Emory Harkins, they decided to embrace the L.A. culture of delivery everything. So now you can see if the van pops-up near you, go buy a book and hang out!

The moving bookstore plans to make a place not only for readers to enjoy their book, but also a creative space for writers as well. Book selections will range from fiction, non-fiction, contemporary literature, and more.

Bookworms can keep up with the book mobile here once it officially opens the first week of November!