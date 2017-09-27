Cardi B Gets No. 1 Props from Taylor Swift, Shuts Down Azealia Banks

By Robyn Collins

Cardi B is the first female rapper in 19 years to have the number one song in the country with her hit “Bodak Yellow.” The pop star that she bumped off the top is none other than Taylor Swift.

Swift sent the fellow artist a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which the rapper shared with the message: “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers …and I freaking love your music.”

While many artists sent congratulations, Azealia Banks had some disparaging words for the singer, calling her a “poor man’s Nicki [Minaj].”

Cardi fired back, posting a clip of Banks dancing to her song. “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!” she wrote.