Taco Bell, Forever 21 Team Up For Fashion Collection

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell and Forever 21 are teaming up for a fashion line.

The Irvine-based restaurant chain says they will preview the “Forever 21 x Taco Bell” collection will be previewed on Oct. 10 in the heart of L.A.’s Fashion District, the night before it launches globally.

Fans are being invited to participate with photos or video on social media with the hashtag #F21xTacoBell.

Taco Bell and Forever 21’s new clothing line is the ultimate generation Z bait https://t.co/woFHn4SHB8 pic.twitter.com/iCwftpgnlu — Eater (@Eater) September 28, 2017

