Billy Joel Brings Out Paul Simon & Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden

By Hayden Wright

It was a weekend of high-profile collaborations as Billy Joel invited Miley Cyrus and Paul Simon to his Madison Square Garden concert in New York.

Related: Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage for Beatles Classics

Joel’s legendary MSG residency has drawn its share of special guests over the years. Hot on the heels of her Younger Now album release, Miley Cyrus stopped by Joel’s Saturday night concert with another New York City icon, Paul Simon. Miley lent her support on “New York State of Mind” and joined Joel and Simon for “You May Be Right,” which segued into Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll,” reported, Ultimate Classic Rock.

Watch Billy Joel’s set with Paul Simon and Miley Cyrus here: