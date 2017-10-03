Best Vodka Bars In Los Angeles

(credit: Shulevskyy Volodymyr/shutterstock)
L.A. and vodka have a storied past. In fact, the Moscow Mule which is considered to be the drink that made Americans aware of vodka to begin with was created in Los Angeles in the ’40’s. These days, there are a number of bars that offer up many different vodka options to choose from. If you’re looking to throw back some shots, or have a vodka mojito or other cocktail in Los Angeles, these bars have you covered.
Bar Lubitsch
7702 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 654-1234
ww.barlubitsch.com
Bar Lubitsch is a neighborhood Russian-themed vodka bar with bartenders and waitresses in interesting and themed red Soviet uniforms. There is no freezer in this bar but they still have an extensive vodka list with delicious and unique vodka cocktails.
Traktir
8151 Santa Monica Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 654-3030
www.traktirla.com
It’s only fitting that a Russian restaurant would be a place to get some of the best vodka around. As you’re dining on authentic Russian cuisine like chicken tabaka, as well as more traditional items like filet mignon medallions, make sure to take a shot of vodka here. Options include horseradish vodka, raspberry vodka, cranberry vodka, pepper garlic vodka and lemon vodka.
Musso And Frank Grill
6667 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
www.mussoandfrank.com
Musso and Frank Grill opened in 1919 and is the oldest restaurant in Hollywood. The movers and shakers of the Hollywood entertainment industry would make deals here as they sipped on the famous Musso martinis. So if you want to taste a classic, historical and timeless martini (gin or vodka) this is definitely the place to go.
The Bazaar
SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills
465 S La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 246-5567
www.thebazaar.com
Internationally known, award-winning Chef Jose Andres brought The Bazaar to Los Angeles with the unique food. However, their cocktails deserve recognition too. While Musso and Frank represents history, The Bazaar’s cocktails reminds you of the future with their use of innovative molecular gastronomy techniques. Don’t expect to find a regular olive in your martini. Their “New Way” Dirty Martini comes with olive “spherification”… it looks and tastes like one but with intense flavor as you consume it. Other unique drinks include their “Magic” Mojito made with fresh cotton candy.