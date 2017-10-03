Macklemore’s Album GEMINI Had To Pass The ‘Baby Test’

By Sarah Carroll

A lot has changed in the last few years for Macklemore. The Seattle rapper is now the father of a two-year-old girl and he recently announced he has another baby on the way.

It turns out his toddler played a big role in the creation of his latest album, GEMINI.

Related: Macklemore Reveals Wife’s Pregnancy with Funny Video

“I’ve heard before you have to do the baby test,” he told McCabe in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 AMP Radio. “You know, to watch a child resonate, she loves ‘Marmalade’ with Lil Yachty. That’s her cut. She’ll listen to that all day long. It’s good to watch how different songs and frequencies and textures resonate with the melodies, resonate with the child.”

Little Sloane was a tough critic sometimes.

“She doesn’t have quite that many words yet, but she hit me with a ‘nope’ a couple times,” Macklemore laughed. “It hurts. That’s when I get defensive and I’m like, ‘You’re only two! You don’t even know what you’re talking about yet.’”

Balancing his family life with his career was extremely important to Macklemore. So much so, he built a recording studio in his home’s basement.

“I think that there’s always going to be influence of my personal life,” he said of his new music. “I don’t know how to separate the two. I can’t turn off my family life, which you know in my case, was upstairs, one flight of stairs. In the studio, I can’t separate those. I’m always going to give myself into an album. I’m always going to be honest and convey what’s going on in my life in the form of music.”

Watch McCabe’s full interview with Macklemore below!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram