Best Creative Places To Workout & Exercise In Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, there are plenty of ways to get your body moving and stay in shape. From the gym to running outside to going on a hike, there are ample ways to lose weight in creative ways.



Run The Stairs





Multiple Locations Multiple Locations If you want to get outdoors and get active, one of the best ways to lose weight while keeping your mind engaged is to take advantage of the many stairs around the city that Angelenos have turned into exercise spots. As one of the fitness capitals of the world, Los Angeles is no stranger to unique and one-of-a-kind fitness routines. While climbing stairs might not seem like a novel idea, sometimes the simplest ideas are the best. From Santa Monica to Echo Park, Angelenos are staying active at these stairs. Visit our Guide To The Best Stair Workouts In Los Angeles for locations around L.A. to shed some weight and get fit. The Santa Monica Stairs are the most known, but, there are other great ones at Bunker Hill in downtown L.A., or in Beachwood Canyon.



Go Swimming





Westwood Pool

1350 S Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Hours: Open today · 6:30AM–9PM

(310) 478-7019

Multiple Other Locations 1350 S Sepulveda BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90025Hours: Open today · 6:30AM–9PM(310) 478-7019Multiple Other Locations It is said that a swimmers body is one of the most desirable out there. Looking for the perfect abs, or just to drop some weight and get in shape at the same time? Take up swimming, or get back into it if you were an avid swimmer in the past. From the freestyle stroke, breaststroke and the butterfly to backstroke and other styles, if you commit to a plan and keep up with it, you’ll be losing weight and getting fit in no time. Los Angeles offers plenty of public pools to swim laps as well like the Westwood Pool. The Echo Park Deep Pool (1419 Colton St, Los Angeles, CA 90026) is another great find where you can go to swim laps.



Go On A Hike





Hiking

Multiple Locations Around Los Angeles Multiple Locations Around Los Angeles You don’t need to be a serious hiker to take advantage of the health benefits of seeing beautiful landscapes while also upping your heartbeat and losing weight. Luckily for Angelenos, this city is full of terrific hiking spots that not only provide the type of workout to help you get in shape but also offer incredible views of the city, the mountains and other outdoor scenic spots. Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades offers several starter hiking paths, but you can also go off on your own and hike almost vertically for a better workout. Or, one of the most famed paths is Runyon Canyon in the heart of Hollywood. This dog-friendly hiking path is one of the most popular trails in all of Los Angeles, but beware of the crowds! The views as you’re ascending though are well worth it. Other top hiking spots include Franklin Canyon Park, The Charlie Turner Trail to Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park where you’ll get up close and personal with the Hollywood Sign, as well as the Sara Wan trail at Corral Canyon. Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook near Culver City is one located in one of Los Angeles’ oldest neighborhoods.



Bike Riding





L.A. Bike Paths

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations There are plenty of places to go biking around Los Angeles. One of the best is right on the beach next to the sand. You’ll start off either off in the northern reaches of Santa Monica and head south, or start in Manhattan Beach and head all the way north to Santa Monica. You’ll enjoy the sun shining down on your shoulders as you exercise, get in shape, and enjoy views and breezes of the beach. Other top places to jump on a bike for a good workout include the Ballona Creek Bike Path> This 7 mile path along Ballona Creek starts near the Culver City Expo Line and heads straight to the Pacific Ocean. Aside from these, enjoy the Chandler Bikeway in the Valley, as well as a paved path which starts at Long Beach’s Shoreline Village and cuts through Long Beach proper.



Go Running





Running

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations One of the best things you can do to lose weight and get in shape is to go running. Whether you want to get out and run in the park, or on the streets and get some fresh air, or join a gym and run on the treadmill, this method of exercise will get your heart rate up and get you in shape in no time. Just make sure to keep it up daily, or every other day. Practice for a marathon, or do it leisurely by running through the middle of San Vicente Blvd. Other great areas to run include through parks, your neighborhood and on the beach.



Go Surfing





Surfing

Beaches Around Southern California Beaches Around Southern California Southern California is known for a lot of things, but one of the most prominent is the love of surfing. If you’ve never surfed before, there are plenty of places to learn, including the Santa Monica Surf School where you’ll learn how to get up on the board, and eventually ride the waves. Working out in the water has always been one of the best ways to get in shape. Looking for the best places to go surfing? There are endless places, including Zuma Beach (one of the more popular beaches), as well as Leo Carillo, Surfrider Beach in Malibu, Topanga Beach, County Line near Ventura, as well as in Venice Beach.



Join A League

