Beyoncé Celebrates 15 Years of ”03 Bonnie & Clyde’

Beyoncé took to Instagram this afternoon to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her hit track “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” with then boyfriend, now husband, JAY-Z.

The track was originally featured on Jay’s 2002 album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse and was released ahead of the album’s street date on October 10.

“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽 You ready? Lets go get em💙💜💚,” Bey captioned in a series of photos and clips from the iconic Chris Robinson directed music video.

Check out the posts below.

I can’t believe its been 15years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽 You ready 😊🙏🏾? Lets go get em❤️💛💙💜💚 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT