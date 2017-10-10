P!nk Says Trump is Doing a Terrible Job, Maintains Hope

By Annie Reuter

P!nk doesn’t think President Trump is doing a very good job, but she hasn’t given up hope.

“@POTUS you are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you’ve done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL?” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve seen people change and turn their lives around,” she continued. “There’s still hope for you @POTUS. It’s what the world needs.”

Those comments set off a lot of activity on the singer’s Twitter account, and she engaged fans who didn’t agree with what she had to say.

“I’m attempting positivity and motivation b/c I’m hopeless. And now you’re mad at ME?” she responded to one troll’s critique.

“I think this world needs HOPE and LOVE and POSITIVITY and we all need some inspiration to not be S—– ALL THE TIME,” she continued.

P!nk concluded her thoughts on the matter writing: “I pray for love and change and light. I also pray I never become as cynical and snarky and s—– as some of the people on my twitter feed.”