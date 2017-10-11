ANAHEIM FIRE: CBSLA Canyon Fire 2 Coverage | Donate Now

Janet Jackson & Ciara Take Kids to Disneyland for Playdate

Janet's currently touring the world but made time for a playdate.
Filed Under: Ciara, Janet Jackson

By Hayden Wright

Janet Jackson became a mom in January and her State of the World Tour kicked off last month: Despite the big changes and commitments in 2017, Janet still made time for a casual outing with her pal Ciara. The duo took their kids to Disneyland in Anaheim, California and shared a selfie from the playdate (via ET).

Related: Janet Jackson Sheds Tears During ‘What About’

Ciara wore a police-style Mickey Mouse cap with circular black ears that evokes Janet’s iconic Rhythm Nation video. In her Instagram caption, the “Goodies” singer wrote “#Funtimes” and “Love You.” She also shared a fun video of herself and 3-year-old son Future on a roller coaster.

See the cute posts here:

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live