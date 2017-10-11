‘Rugrats’ Reptar Chocolate Bar Is Back

By: Crystal Zahler

The 90’s we know and love is making small comebacks and we can’t deal!

Now the Reptar Bar, a chocolate bar with green in the middle, is back from the 90’s.

Talk about a throwback! Reptar Bars will be sold at FYE stores everywhere and is promised to be just as beautifully bright green as it was back then.

The 90’s nostalgia is real right now! Reptar bars are now available in stores at FYE! *WARNING: Reptar bars will turn your tongue green* pic.twitter.com/K8nfG4pnh1 — FYE (@officialfye) October 4, 2017

Just be prepared to see a lot of green tongues around town!