‘Rugrats’ Reptar Chocolate Bar Is Back

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST

By: Crystal Zahler

The 90’s we know and love is making small comebacks and we can’t deal!

Now the Reptar Bar, a chocolate bar with green in the middle, is back from the 90’s.

Talk about a throwback! Reptar Bars will be sold at FYE stores everywhere and is promised to be just as beautifully bright green as it was back then.

Just be prepared to see a lot of green tongues around town!

