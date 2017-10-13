Chance the Rapper Treats Chicago Fans to ‘Marshall’ Screenings

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper continues to look out for his hometown fans in Chicago.

Today (Oct. 13), the rapper tweeted out a self-penned “press release” announcing that that he’d bought out a pair of local movie theaters showing the new movie Marshall, which details the life of Thurgood Marshall, America’s first black Supreme Court Justice.

Chance’s act of generosity was met with immediate positive feedback, including a response from Marshall movie director, Reginald Hudlin: “Your spirit is incredible.”

CHANCE THE RAPPER PRESS RELEASE*** #MarshallMovie https://t.co/IS3llR5cJD —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 13, 2017