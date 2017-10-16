Win SOLD OUT Up Front We Can Survive Tickets!

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of UP FRONT tickets to our SOLD OUT We Can Survive! Plus, we’re throwing in a Meet & Greet with one of your favorite artists!

This year’s lineup includes: P!NK, SAM SMITH, MACKLEMORE, KESHA, ALESSIA CARA, SAM HUNT, KHALID, LORDE and HARRY STYLES.

When you hear the cue, caller 9 at 877-971-HITS will win a pair of tickets and a meet & greet to the big show.

$2 from every ticket sold benefits YSC | Young Survival Coalition. Tickets are ON SALE now!

Click HERE for even more information about We Can Survive.

CBS Radio’s 5th Annual We Can Survive is sponsored by: