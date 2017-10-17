By Sarah Carroll

Charlie Puth once pretended to be Shawn Mendes…and he almost got away with it!

The “Attention” singer tweeted about the hilarious incident back in September and later explained the whole story to McCabe in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 AMP Radio.

These girls came up to me last night and asked if I was Charlie Puth. I said I was Shawn Mendes. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 12, 2017

“I was in Newport Beach eating dinner and there were about fifteen girls that were losing their minds that I’m eating dinner with my dad and they come up to me and they were like, ‘Are you Charlie Puth?’”

And I said, “No, I’m Shawn Mendes.’ And they were like, ‘He says he’s Shawn Mendes!’ And [the rest] go, ‘What?! No, he’s not!’ It worked for about ten seconds though!

Related: Charlie Puth Loses It on Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

Puth wasn’t able to hide his true identity for long.

“They knew. I took a big picture with them on the beach and then I ran.”

It isn’t easy these days for Puth to go unnoticed in public thanks to the success of his hit songs like “See You Again,” “Attention,” and his latest single, “How Long.”

“I think of it as part two of ‘Attention,’ but something that sounds nothing like it,” he said of his new song. “Because ‘Attention’ is the beginning of the story and ‘How Long’ is the continuation of the story.”

“It’s from a different perspective,” Puth continued. “So the girl is talking to me now, or, is it me? Who knows? What happened to the mystery in music?”

The 25-year-old plans to release his second studio album, Voicenotes, on January 19, 2018. Puth is well known for his all-star collaborations with Wiz Khalifa and Selena Gomez and it sounds like we can expect that trend to continue.

“I’m going to get yelled at by the label if I reveal anything, but if I have to hide something, you know there’s something. So there you go.”

Watch McCabe’s full interview with Charlie Puth below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram