Cardi B, Fifth Harmony & More Light Up JAY-Z’s Tidal Benefit Concert

By Hayden Wright

Last night (Oct. 17), stars descended on Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to raise relief funds for survivors of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria, and Mexican earthquakes. The Tidal X charity concert featured organizer JAY-Z, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Fifth Harmony, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith and more.

Related: Beyoncé Celebrates 15 Years of ”03 Bonnie & Clyde’

Beyoncé didn’t perform but the singer slayed the red carpet in an emerald green gown that she showed off on Instagram. Jay performed their duet “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” and faked the crowd out: “Sike, y’all think Bey is coming out or something but we ain’t doing that tonight,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! simulcast Fifth Harmony’s performance of “He Like That” from the event.

Watch Fifth Harmony’s performance here:

See Beyoncé’s red carpet look here:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT