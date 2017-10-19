Watch Chance the Rapper Unbox His GRAMMY Awards with Young Daughter

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper has shared an adorable new video opening the boxes containing his GRAMMY awards with his young daughter, Kensli.

The rapper is seen opening the first box to reveal his GRAMMY for Best New Artist 2017, followed by the award for Best Rap Performance, which he received for “No Problem.” Chance opens his third GRAMMY, for Best Rap Album in his nex post.

“I got my Grammys in the mail,” Chance wrote. “Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here.”

Kensli Bennett is excited to help her dad open his awards, who uses the moment to help his daughter learn to count.

Check out both clips below.

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017