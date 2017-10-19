Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Gorgeous’ New Single

Taylor Swift has released her new single “Gorgeous.”

The song is fans third listen to Swift’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.

She sings in the chorus backed by lighthearted music, “You’re so gorgeous / I can’t say anything to your face / ‘Cause look at your face / I’m so furious / At you for making me feel this way.”

The singer has already shared the album’s record-breaking lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “…Ready for It?”

Check out Taylor’s new track below.