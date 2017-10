By Scott T. Sterling

Marshmello has released the video for his hit song, “Silence,” which features budding pop star, Khalid.

The moody clip juxtaposes images of Khalid and Marshmello hanging out at a shadowy house party with footage of the pair riding bikes around a city at night.

The video is a fine accompaniment to the melancholy track.

Watch it below.