Selena Gomez Teases Marshmello Collaboration ‘Wolves’

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez was out of the spotlight this summer as she recovered from a kidney transplant, despite releasing two singles from her next, untitled project: “Bad Liar” and “Fetish.” Now, Selena has confirmed that the next single in the docket is a collaboration with EDM star Marshmello titled “Wolves.”

Selena announced the collaboration on Twitter with two silly photos: In the shoot, she and Marshmello are eating popcorn on a couch, then chilling on a rug. Marshmello is wearing his signature white jumpsuit and helmet, while Selena accessorized with pink pumps and her own pink version of the headpiece.

“Selenators, meet the mellogang,” she wrote her fans. “Wolves” is set to debut October 25.

See the images here: