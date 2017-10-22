Justin Timberlake Set to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for a little “Sexyback” with your Super Bowl?

Related: Did JAY-Z Turn Down a Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Justin Timberlake has finalized a deal to perform at the coveted halftime show of Super Bowl LII, set for U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, on Feb. 4.

Timberlake’s performance will mark his third time on the Super Bowl stage. The first time was as part of *NSYNC during the legendary 2001 medley show that also included Aerosmith and Britney Spears.

Timberlake’s second Super Bowl appearance was the infamous 2004 halftime show with Janet Jackson and her “wardrobe malfunction.”

Check out Timberlake’s humorous announcement post below.