To Honor The Dodgers, Pink’s Is Gonna Turn Blue

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA)  —    Dodger mania has everyone tickled pink.

That even includes businesses and restaurants.  So naturally, Pink’s is turning blue!

For the first time in 78 years, the legendary Hollywood hot dog stand is changing its colors.

The restaurant’s co-owner announced Sunday that Pink’s Hot Dog stand has adopted Dodger blue uniforms, umbrellas, walls
and floors, and has even  changed the famous storefront banner.

The “blues” will go until “the Dodgers win the 2017 World Series” they said in a statement. They also added, “We love #ThisTeam.”

