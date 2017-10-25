Selena Gomez and Marshmello Team for ‘Wolves’

Selena Gomez and Marshello have teamed for the new track “Wolves.”

Related: Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato’s ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

“I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been running with the wolves,” Gomez sings on the hook. “To get to you, to get to you.”

While Gomez has been teasing a colorful music video featuring her hanging out with Marshmello and even sporting her own custom Marshmello helmet, the singer has shared the song via an audio-only clip.

While we eagerly await the visual, listen to the new collaborative track below.