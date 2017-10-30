10 Best Things To Do On Halloween Night In Los Angeles

Walt Disney Concert Hall
Head to the incredible Walt Disney Concert Hall on Halloween night and experience one of the most acclaimed movies. This silent movie from 1925, which stars Lon Chaney as the ghastly villain, will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.
Rooftop Cinema Club
The Montalban Theater / LEVEL
Rooftop Cinema Club is showing not just one, but two films on Halloween night for Angelenos to enjoy! Head to The Montalban Theater in Hollywood to see the John Carpenter’s 1978 thriller “Halloween,” or at LEVEL in downtown L.A., you can see a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s hit “The Shining.” Both films start at 8 p.m. and are true classics! Tickets range between $19 – $35
The Hollywood Palladium
Technically a John Carpenter concert has nothing to do with Halloween. But, then again, Carpenter is widely regarded and celebrated as one of the best horror movie directors. On Halloween night, Carpenter will be performing at the Palladium, so attendee’s will get the chance to celebrate his musical achievements. Expect spine-tingling compositions from Carpenter classics like “The Fog,” “They Live,” and, of course, “Halloween.”
Climb Aboard The Queen Mary For Dark Harbor!
The Queen Mary, Long Beach
Halloween will be one of the last days to experience this phenomenal event. Held aboard The Queen Mary, Dark Harbor offers up spooky mazes where you’ll come face to face with scary monsters, as well as mazes, terrifying characters roaming the dark corners of the ship and much more.
Grand Hope Park & Around L.A.
Sure, you can go trick or treating around your neighborhood on Halloween, but if you want to attend a really special event, then you’ll want to head to downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Hope Park. The 10th Annual Halloween Festival for DTLA Kids will have face painters, bounce houses, arts and crafts tables, puppet shows, trick or treat doors, and much more! It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 if you buy ahead of time, or $9 at the door. Children under 2 get in for free.
Attend One Of The World’s Largest Halloween Party
West Hollywood
Santa Monica Boulevard Between Doheny Drive & La Cienega Boulevard
There’s little doubt that West Hollywood’s annual Halloween party is the largest in Southern California, and easily one of the biggest in the world. The party, which in years past has drawn crowds of around 500,000, is your chance to wear your best costume and see some of the craziest costumes imaginable! The carnival can get pretty rowdy so its recommended to leave your kids at home for this Halloween party. There will be live entertainment, people watching, tons of food trucks and more. See the wild costumes for yourself at the party which runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Attend The Last Night Of Boo At The L.A. Zoo!
Los Angeles Zoo
Don’t miss the last night of one of the most popular Halloween events in L.A.! Boo at the L.A. Zoo features decorations, exhibits, and demonstrations. Make sure to wear your best costume, so you can take some great photo ops with characters that roam the grounds of the Zoo.
Skybar At The Mondrian Hotel
Costumes are mandatory at the Skiybar at the Mondrian Hotel on Sunset Boulevard! On Halloween night, DJ’s will be spinning throwback music from the 80’s as well as Halloween classics for everyone in attendance. Wear your favorite leg warmers, sweatbands and 80’s gear!
The Edison
The Edison will again host its annual Cabaret de L’Enfer costume ball in the heart of downtown L.A. Experience a night you won’t soon forget as aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers and more will be roaming the nightclub! DJ’s, and live performers will also add to the lively setting. It is $25 to get in, and make sure to wear your best costume!
Silverlake
1850 West Silver Lake Drive
On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., head to Silver Lake for this family-friendly Spooktacular event! Put on your favorite Halloween costume for this bash and get ready for a scare or two. There will be 3 costume contests (ages 4 and under at 5 p.m., ages 5-8 at 5:15 p.m. and ages 9 and up at 5:30 p.m.) as well as candy, drinks, prizes, arts and crafts, and other games!
Vintage Enoteca
For $30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Hollywood’s Vintage Enoteca bar and restaurant will host its annual candy and wine tasting. This event is perfect for those that are too old to go trick or treating but still want to join in on the fun of Halloween. Pair all types of candy with wine and even sangria!
Experience Los Angeles’ Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park’s Old Zoo
Tonight is the last night to experience one of Los Angeles’ most talked about Halloween attractions! Come for the scary scenes at the shuttered zoo at Griffith Park. Grab a seat on the tractor pulled hay wagon as it moves through the haunted woods and experience corn mazes and more!
Riviera Village in Redondo Beach
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween, ghosts and goblins will mix with princesses, super heroes and witches at Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village for their annual Halloween Trick or Treat. Held on Catalina Avenue, eat candy from shops, and walk around and enjoy costumes!