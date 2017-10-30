Best Dodgers Themed Drinks & Food Specials For The World Series

It’s not every day the Dodgers make the World Series. In fact, the last time they made it and won the Series was in 1988. In honor of this momentous occasion, restaurants and eateries are pulling out all the stops to offer unique and one-of-a-kind food and drink specials!





Wexler’s Deli

Multiple Locations

www.wexlersdeli.com Multiple Locations It should come as no surprise that Micah Wexler of Wexler’s Deli has put together a special something for Angelneos to enjoy. Born and raised in L.A., Wexler will be offering a one of a kind mouth-watering hot dog that is meant to be a throw back to the ones you would’ve gotten when the Dodgers were based in Brooklyn. The hot dog is made of Wagyu beef and includes smoked pastrami inside of a bun. It’s then topped with Russian dressing, raclette fondue cheese, and crispy onion bits. The deli is also offering a blue and white Dodgers themed cookie!





Prank

1100 S Hope St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 493-4786

www.prankbar.com 1100 S Hope StLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 493-4786 Take advantage of downtown L.A.’s Prank restaurant’s promotions this year as the Dodgers look to win the World Series. DTLA’s only walk-up bar, known for organic, non-GMO bar fare and terpene cocktails, will offer the following dish/drink specials on game days throughout the World Series: the Turner-Taylor Triple Header ($15). This is Prank’s rendition of the Dodger Dog, plus a can of beer and a shot thin layer of house ketchup, mustard and remoulade, topped with pickles. Or, opt for My Blue Heaven ($7) with blanco tequila, butterfly pea flowers, agave, fresh lime and a touch of Himalayan sea salt.





Baldoria Bar + Kitchen

243 S San Pedro St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 947-3329

www.baldoriadtla.com 243 S San Pedro StLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 947-3329 Baldoria in Little Tokyo will be offering an all-night happy hour on all World Series game days, including $1 shots of whiskey for every Dodger home run. As a nod to the Dodger’s team colors, Baldoria will also offer Blue Cheese Smashed Fingerling Potatoes. If the boys in blue happen to win the World Series, anyone at the bar during the game will receive a free glass of champagne too! How’s that for a celebration?





Brack Shop Tavern

525 W 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 232-8657

www.brackshoptavern.com 525 W 7th StLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 232-8657 Downtown L.A.’s Brack Shop Tavern is getting in on the fun and helping Dodgers fans celebrate by offering specials throughout the World Series. Guests wearing Dodger gear on World Series game days will receive a free appetizer for the table.





Lost at Sea

57 Holly Street

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 385-7644

www.lostatseapas.com 57 Holly StreetPasadena, CA 91103(626) 385-7644 Old Town Pasadena’s popular hangout Lost At Sea is run by Dodger mega fan and Chef Tim Carey. The eatery/bar will be offering $2 beers on World Series game days to guests who post an Instagram photo wearing a Dodger hat. Head down to this spot and show your team spirit!





Pink’s Hot Dogs

709 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 931-4223

www.pinkshollywood.com 709 N La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 931-4223 Famed hot dog eatery Pink’s Hot Dogs is joining in on the fun during the World Series by decorating its iconic shop in Dodger Blue for the duration of the games. This is the first time in 78 years that the stand has changed its iconic colors. You’ll even find staff dressed in Dodger blue to support the home team. For food items, Pink’s is offering a one-of-a-kind limited edition Blue’s Bacon Chili Cheese Dog. Sold for just $4.88 (the price reflects the last time the Dodgers made it to the World Series in 1988), the hot dog is topped with delicious chili and cheese.



Tsubaki

1356 Allison Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 900-4900

www.ustsubaki.com 1356 Allison AveLos Angeles, CA 90026(213) 900-4900 Situated nearby to Dodger Stadium, enjoy a pre-packed box of Japanese fried chicken, long beans potato salad, and other goodies. They will also be offering a Japanese Dodger Dog, made with house-made chicken sausage and topped with black truffles. All specials are available to pick up on your way to the game or have them delivered.



Astro Doughnuts

516 W 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 622-7876

www.astrodoughnuts.com 516 W 6th StLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 622-7876 It’s ironic that one of the venues offeirng specials for the Dodgers holds the same name as the opposing team (Houston Astros). Touting delicious doughnuts in a hip spot, Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken is going to be offering a box of a dozen mini Dodger blue designed doughnuts made special for the World Series!

