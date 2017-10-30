Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Reportedly Break Up

Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

By Sarah Carroll

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split after 10 months together, according to a report from People magazine.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source said. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

“It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” the insider added.

The break up comes not long after Gomez was photographed having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber over the weekend, however, sources say the two pop stars have not rekindled their romance.

