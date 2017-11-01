Snoop Dogg EP Artwork Features Dead Donald Trump

By Scott T. Sterling

Snoop Dogg is so over Donald Trump that he’s dropped the American president’s dead body onto the cover of his latest release.

Snoop shared the alternate cover image for his new EP, Make America Crip Again, on Instagram today (Nov. 1). See it below.

The stark cover image is something of a visual remix of the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album, Death Certificate, which featured the rapper standing over a dead Uncle Sam splayed out on a mortician table with a toe tag.

For Make America Trump Again, Snoop is standing over a sheet-covered body with a toe tag that very clearly reads “Trump.”

Trump has yet to respond to the inflammatory image.