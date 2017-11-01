Taco Bell Giving Out Free Tacos Today After World Series Stolen Base

Filed Under: baseball, Dodgers MLB, Sports, Taco Bell, World Series
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – What’s better than a taco? How about a free taco?

Fast food chain Taco Bell is offering its customers a free Doritos Locos taco for a short time today starting at 2 p.m. The restaurant chain is giving every American a chance to “steal” a taco as part of their annual promotion during the World Series.

Taco Bell has been pledging “all of America” would get a free taco if a player on either team steals a base during the fall classic. This year’s taco savior emerged early in the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros when Houston’s Cameron Maybin swiped second base in Game 2. The fast food giant took to Twitter to celebrate their latest “taco hero.”

Read more at CBSLA.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live