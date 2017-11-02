McRib Returns To McDonald’s

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The McRib is back.

The sandwich includes dill pickles, fresh onions, a barbecue-style sauce and a boneless pork patty on a toasted-hoagie-style bun. It is available for a limited time, and was last served in McDonald’s restaurants in December 2016.

No need to call dibs. #McRib is BACK November 2nd! pic.twitter.com/GjtjPqg4ff — McDonald’s SoCal (@McDonalds_SoCal) October 30, 2017

Its legion of fans can track it down with a new website and app – the “McRib Finder,” available for both iOS and Android phones.

