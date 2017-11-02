McRib Returns To McDonald’s

Filed Under: Food, McDonald's, McRib
(credit: McDonald's)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The McRib is back.

The sandwich includes dill pickles, fresh onions, a barbecue-style sauce and a boneless pork patty on a toasted-hoagie-style bun. It is available for a limited time, and was last served in McDonald’s restaurants in December 2016.

Its legion of fans can track it down with a new website and app – the “McRib Finder,” available for both iOS and Android phones.

Read more at CBSLA.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live