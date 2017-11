ENCINO (CBSLA) — Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s home was burglarized overnight, adding insult to injury after losing in Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros.

An LAPD watch commander confirmed the burglary investigation at the Encino-area home, where a window was found smashed and items were taken.

Neighbors reportedly rounded up Puig’s dogs that may have gotten out during burglary, according to CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo.

The value of the items taken was not immediately available.

Read more at CBSLA.com