15 Fun Things To Do In Los Angeles On Your Day Off

You’ve decided to play hooky or you have a day off of work to reset, recharge and relax. So, what do you do? If you are looking for some fun activities to do with your new found spare time, we’ve got you covered. Whether you are an active person, urban adventurer or want a one-of-a-kind experience, there is more than enough things to do in Los Angeles to keep you busy.





Get Relaxed At The Hot Springs

Glen Ivy Hot Springs

25000 Glen Ivy Rd.

Corona, CA 92883

(888) 453-6489

www.glenivy.com Glen Ivy Hot Springs25000 Glen Ivy Rd.Corona, CA 92883(888) 453-6489 An hour drive Southeast of downtown Los Angeles, Glen Ivy Hot Springs has been a mecca for wellness seekers for over a century. Once you arrive you will feel as if you’ve been transported to another land as you can experience the magic of some of their many amenities. Some of their top include: their natural hot springs, take in the waters of the 17 pools on property, indulge in the Grotto and Club Mud signature experiences, receive a facial or warm stone massage, and enjoy an al fresco lunch surrounded by the beauty of nature.





Take A Cooking Class

The Gourmandise School Or Cozymeal You may not have time during your busy work week to cook a delicious home-cooked meal, but on your day off, it’s the perfect chance to take a cooking class. The Gourmandise School at Santa Monica Place is a top-rated recreational cooking school in downtown Santa Monica offering three-hour cooking or baking classes for people of any skill level. With classes offered three times a day throughout the week, choose between a wide variety of hands-on classes and cuisines. Another great option is Cozymeal, another great option for cooking classes, corporate team building activities and catering with local professional chefs. Guests can easily browse a variety of menus spanning a range of global cuisines and party sizes from corporate parties to intimate gatherings held at the customer’s home, chef’s venue or other unique local venues.





Take An Aerial Photo Flight Of Los Angeles

Long Beach Airport

www.flynyon.com Long Beach Airport For those that aren’t afraid of heights or hanging their feet out a helicopter as they capture a perfect photo of some of L.A.’s most iconic areas, this is for you. FlyNYON is the ultimate doors off aerial experience which allows plenty of time to capture everything the City of Angels has to offer. Dependent on the time of day, seasons, weather, each photo flight (around 45 minutes) is tailored to what you would like to see. Have your camera ready to snap one of the many iconic sites like the Hollywood sign, Getty Museum, Dodgers Stadium, or take a shoe selfie above the Pacific Ocean.





Spend A Day In Malibu

Take the day off and explore some of Los Angeles’ more pristine and private beaches, go wine tasting, head to a museum and eat great food. Start your day at popular beaches like Point Dume, El Matador State Beach or Zuma Beach. Then head to the Malibu Pier for some great fresh food and wonderful views, or Malibu Seafood for tasty seafood. For some great art head to the Getty Villa to see what’s on display. When you’re done taking in the beautiful exhibits, swing on over to Malibu Wines or Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio to sip some vino while hearing the crashing of the waves. Cap your evening off at one of the many top-notch iconic restaurants like: Geoffrey’s, Nobu, Moonshadows or Taverna Tony. Make sure to leave a little time to visit Malibu Wine Safaris, where you’ll sip on wines in an open top Jeep, and get to feed Stanley the Giraffe!

Take the day off and explore some of Los Angeles’ more pristine and private beaches, go wine tasting, head to a museum and eat great food. Start your day at popular beaches like Point Dume, El Matador State Beach or Zuma Beach. Then head to the Malibu Pier for some great fresh food and wonderful views, or Malibu Seafood for tasty seafood. For some great art head to the Getty Villa to see what’s on display. When you’re done taking in the beautiful exhibits, swing on over to Malibu Wines or Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio to sip some vino while hearing the crashing of the waves. Cap your evening off at one of the many top-notch iconic restaurants like: Geoffrey’s, Nobu, Moonshadows or Taverna Tony. Make sure to leave a little time to visit Malibu Wine Safaris, where you’ll sip on wines in an open top Jeep, and get to feed Stanley the Giraffe!



Explore & Dine At Grand Central Market

317 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 624-237

www.grandcentralmarket.com 317 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 624-237 Celebrating its 100th year in Los Angeles, the historic Grand Central Market has been a reflection of the population and city around it. At the market you can experience the true flavors of LA (and some of the best cuisine in the city at great prices), plus you can go across the street and take a ride on the newly reopened Angels Flight. Along with newcomers like the popular Sari Sari Stone and Eggslut, stop by seven days a week from 8am-10pm to explore great food from vendors like Wexler’s Deli, G&B Coffee and others. Visit our food guide to DTLA’s Grand Central Market for the best eats.





Go Boating!

Boatsetter

www.boatsetter.com Boatsetter Did you know you can rent a boat and head into the Pacific Ocean all on your own? On Fiji Way in Marina del Rey is Marina del Rey Boat Rentals where you can jump in a boat by the hour, or rent jet skis, paddleboards, sailboats and other watercraft!





Explore L.A. In An Exotic Car

CarHopper

www.carhopper.co CarHopper CarHopper is a first-of-its-kind online booking platform for luxury and exotic car rentals. Through their iOS and Android apps and website, users simply have to search by date, destination and the car you want to drive, and in 60 seconds you can book your luxury car. Car options continually change and range from a Ford Mustang to a Tesla Model X, a Rolls Royce Dawn and many in between.





Go Golfing Los Angeles is ideal for golf nearly every day of the year. There are plenty of private and public courses to play a round. From 3-par to full 18-hole courses, there are a multitude of challenging and fun courses to play across the city. Centrally located in Cheviot Hills, Rancho Park Golf Course has both a full 18-hole and short 9-hole 3-par for the more novice golfer. Off the 210 freeway is the Angeles National Golf Club, the only course that Jack Nicklaus designed in L.A. County, while the Woodley Lakes Golf Course in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area contains six scattered lakes, sparse trees, and plenty of wildlife. Put on your best plaid and find someone else to play hooky with you for a few hours and enjoy these and many more courses all across town.





Take A Photo Against Every Great Painted Wall In Los Angeles It’s an “Insta-phenomenon”! Locals and tourists alike are flocking towards the painted walls around L.A. to showcase on their Instagram or Facebook feed. Everyone knows that you have to get that coveted shot in front of the pink wall, the love wall, and don’t forget those angel wings! Located on the exterior of the Paul Smith store on Melrose Avenue, the Pink Wall attracts tourists and has become an iconic symbol in L.A. Just a few blocks away from the Pink Wall on the side of the Paul Smith store is Cisco Home’s Made in LA Wall, the perfect backdrop for locals to show their hometown pride. Other great spots include the Heart Stairs in Silver Lake, the RETNA Wall outside the West Hollywood Library and many others. Find them by visiting our guide to Where to Find Los Angeles’ Best Painted Walls.





Take A Bike Ride From Santa Monica To The South Bay Beautiful weather and the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop make Santa Monica an ideal destination to start your two-wheeled adventure. Rent a bike at one of the many vendors along the beach, or bring your own, and ride as far South as you would like. Pack a bag with some water, sunscreen and snacks and take a break along the way on the sand and enjoy a small picnic. Or if your heart desires, stop in Manhattan Beach or even farther in Redondo Beach and enjoy brunch or lunch at one of the many oceanfront restaurants.





Visit The Beautiful Huntington Library & Gardens

Huntington Library and Gardens

1151 Oxford Rd.

San Marino, CA 91108

(626) 405-2100

www.huntington.org Huntington Library and Gardens1151 Oxford Rd.San Marino, CA 91108(626) 405-2100 With more than 120-acres of gardens and galleries to explore, and eight special exhibitions on view this fall, The Huntington Library & Gardens has something for everyone. Located in San Marino (adjacent to Pasadena), The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens affords guests the opportunity to see masterpieces ranging from Gainsborough’s famed portrait of The Blue Boy to Warhol’s iconic Brillo Box. Wander through a classical-style Chinese garden, explore the natural history of Latin America, and view rare works on early astronomy, all in one place.





Take A Brewery Tour Over the past several years, LA has experienced a tremendous craft beer boom with new breweries popping up all over town every few months. New breweries are opening their own spaces with extended taprooms, event or game spaces, or even with full-on restaurants. Changing the game in the DTLA drinking landscape is the Arts District Brewing Company. The on-site, 15-barrel brewhouse offers 30+ types of beer ranging from golden ales to stouts to IPAs. The 17,000 square-foot space also features a full bar, sprawling main room, outdoor patio and a private room with its own bar and patio. The brewpub also includes an expansive entertainment area with a photo-booth and multiple classic bar games available, including pinball and 15 restored vintage Skeeball machines. Bar snacks from chef Neal Fraser’s Fritzi Coop are also available via a take-out window connected to the restaurant.





Take A Studio Tour! If you’re a local, this may seem a little touristy, but these studio tours are exciting fun! Los Angeles is the place to be for movie and television buffs. Locals and tourists can go behind the scenes on public tours of well-known film studio back-lots. Learn behind the scene facts, view cool props and sets and possibly get a glimpse of a celebrity. Head to Culver City and to Sony Pictures Studio and take the walking tour, which treats visitors to the Yellow Brick Road and maybe even see Vanna White as the “Wheel of Fortune” is taped there. Stop by Burbank and the Warner Brothers Studios, where you’ll be treated to a great studio tour. This is home to TV shows such as “Friends,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Big Bang Theory.” In Hollywood, check out either the Paramount Studio Tour or the Universal Studio Hollywood Tour, and walk through these historic studios, see props and sets from iconic shows and movies, and maybe see celebs walking on the lot.





Get Some Fun Outdoor Exercise You can pretty much count on lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures nearly year-round in L.A. which makes it a city ideal for a multitude of outdoor exercise activities. Instead of spending your day in the gym, head outside and get acquainted with the steep and popular Santa Monica Stairs. Here you’ll have the choice of two sets of stairs: the wide wooden stairs or the narrow concrete stairs. Head over to Griffith Park and make your way to the observatory and then find the path to hike to the iconic sign for unbelievable views of the city.





Take An Architectural Tour Of L.A.

www.architecturetoursla.com Los Angeles has always been at the forefront of both residential home design while also having unique business and commercial buildings. If you are looking to see the fascinating and unique architecture of Los Angeles, Architecture Tours L.A. is for you. Guests are driven in their tour van and guided by an architectural historian and cover various neighborhoods in the city. Tours offered daily at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and guests can select from tours through either: Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, DTLA, Silver Lake, Pasadena and more.

