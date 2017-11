Fasten your seat belts because AMP Air has been cleared for takeoff!

Listen to 97.1 AMP Radio all week long for a chance to see Maroon 5 LIVE in Boston on theirĀ Red Pill Blues Tour!

Be caller 9 at 877-971-HITS anytime you hear a Maroon 5 song and you’ll win a standby Boarding Pass on AMP Air, which puts you in the running for the Grand Prize trip to Boston.

Must be 21+ years old in order to be eligible.