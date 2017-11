By: Crystal Zahler

Still craving more candy post-Halloween? Carl’s Jr.’s got you covered!

This new candy-filled flavor is still being tested out in just a couple areas, but of course So-Cal is one of the lucky picks!

Blue, green, and red crushed up Jolly Rancher pieces are inside the shake plus sprinkled on top of the whipped cream, so it definitely looks like a beautiful sugar overload.

We can’t wait to try a sweet sip for ourselves!