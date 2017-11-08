Harry Styles’ ‘Kiwi’ Video is a Deranged Food Fight

By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles released his video for “Kiwi” this morning and it’s an action-packed adventure set in a school. Child actors file into a gymnasium carrying baked goods, which are accumulated in a pile at the center of the room. From there, the scene descends into chaos as the little people argue and bicker over turf and sweets.

Ultimately, the room devolves into anarchy, as the kids hurl muffins and cupcakes at each other, hide behind chairs and turn the place into a war zone. A few minutes in, Harry makes an appearance with a cute puppy. When he opens the gymnasium door, dozens of dogs rush into the room and begin licking up the spoils of war.

Harry joins in the food fight chaos and at the end of the video he’s depicted posing for a class photo alongside the child actors.

Watch the surreal video for “Kiwi” here: