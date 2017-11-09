$100K Louis Vuitton Golden Toilet On Display At Tradesy Showroom

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Just in time for Christmas, here’s a gift idea for that special someone who has everything – a Louis Vuitton-covered golden toilet.

The luxurious, $100,000 commode is fully functional and on display now at online retailer Tradesy’s new Santa Monica showroom.

Artist Illma Gore destroyed 24 different Louis Vuitton pieces to cover the toilet in the high-end designer’s signature leather.

“I won’t be sitting on it personally, I think that’s a bit lewd for an event but people will be able to sit on it, interact with the piece as well,” Gore said.

Read more at CBSLA.com