Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Hitting LA

By: Crystal Zahler
Los Angeles will finally have avocado toast ice cream sandwiches!
Cronut creator himself, Dominque Ansel, is opening his own bakery in L.A., Dominic Ansel Bakery.
Not only will there be appetizing avocado dessert, but plenty of other colorful sweets to try!
Avocado toast in ice cream form. Our Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwich, one of our made-for-LA creations at @DominiqueAnselLA that isn’t available anywhere else, with avocado olive oil ice cream and ricotta mascarpone ice cream, on top of a buttery shortbread cookie, topped with dragon fruit, freeze dried raspberries, sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil. See you in opening day this Friday, Nov 10 at 9AM. #DAinLA @dominiqueansella #avocadotoast #icecream 🥑🍦
T-minus 2 days until we open our new LA bakery @DominiqueAnselLA on FRIDAY 11/10 at 9AM. Here’s one of our only-for-California pastries: Paris-LA, our take in the Paris-Brest, with choux pastry filled with muscovado ganache, orange blossom ganache, and raspberry jam, topped with a California poppy flower and poppy seeds. #DAinLA @TheGroveLA #DominiqueAnselLA
TOMORROW! It’s almost time – @dominiqueansella opens tomorrow at 9AM. We can’t wait to meet you all and show you what we’ve been working on for our new bakery menu. Yep we’ll have a few favorites from NYC, but we’re most excited for all our new LA-exclusives, like this “California Roll,” with avocado mousse, vanilla lime mousse, honey gelée, and almond biscuit. See you tomorrow morning! We have some surprises in store for you. 😎 #DAinLA #DominiqueAnselBakery #DominiqueAnselLA @TheGroveLA
The Dominic Ansel Bakery opens in West Hollywood, Friday, November 10th at 9:00am.
From the avocado toast ice cream sandwich to the mouth-watering “California Roll,” we bet traffic to WeHo tomorrow morning is gonna be rough!