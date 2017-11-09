Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Hitting LA

Avocado toast in ice cream form. Our Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwich, one of our made-for-LA creations at @DominiqueAnselLA that isn’t available anywhere else, with avocado olive oil ice cream and ricotta mascarpone ice cream, on top of a buttery shortbread cookie, topped with dragon fruit, freeze dried raspberries, sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil. See you in opening day this Friday, Nov 10 at 9AM. #DAinLA @dominiqueansella #avocadotoast #icecream 🥑🍦

