Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Hitting LA

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com

By: Crystal Zahler

Los Angeles will finally have avocado toast ice cream sandwiches!

Cronut creator himself, Dominque Ansel, is opening his own bakery in L.A., Dominic Ansel Bakery.

Not only will there be appetizing avocado dessert, but plenty of other colorful sweets to try!

The Dominic Ansel Bakery opens in West Hollywood, Friday, November 10th at 9:00am.

From the avocado toast ice cream sandwich to the mouth-watering “California Roll,” we bet traffic to WeHo tomorrow morning is gonna be rough!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live